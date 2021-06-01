O'Neale closed with nine points (3-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, three steals and one assist in 35 minutes during Monday's 120-113 victory over Memphis.

O'Neale played a team-high 35 minutes in Monday's Game 4 victory, emphasizing just how important he is to the Jazz. While he typically won't blow anyone away with eye-popping stats, he has the ability to contribute on both ends of the floor on a seemingly regular basis. Looking ahead and assuming the Jazz can wrap the series up in the next game, O'Neale should continue to be a key piece for the Jazz as they strive for an elusive piece of silverware.