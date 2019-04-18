O'Neale poured in 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and added four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes during the Jazz's 118-98 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday.

O'Neale was a surprising source of offense off the bench, flashing a hot hand from all over the floor. Coach Quin Snyder opted to give O'Neale extended run in a quest to find some much-needed scoring punch, and the second-year wing delivered in fine fashion. However, it bears noting the 25-year-old only logged 15 minutes during Game 1, so his playing time will likely remain difficult to trust from game to game during the series.

