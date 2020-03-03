O'Neale posted 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 29 minutes during Monday's 126-113 win over the Cavaliers.

O'Neale has played well over the past three games since re-joining the starting five, averaging 11.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.7 threes, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals. Monday's four made triples tied his season high. The Jazz are 5-1 this season when O'Neale hits at least three shots from distance.