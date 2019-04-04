Jazz's Royce O'Neale: To start Wednesday
O'Neale will get the start for Wednesday's game against Phoenix, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
O'Neale will start in place of Ricky Rubio, who's out with a tight right hamstring. So far this season, O'Neale's parlayed 12 previous starts into averages of 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 31.9 minutes.
