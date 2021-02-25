O'Neale accumulated six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 114-89 win over the Lakers.

O'Neale continues to be a low-usage option for the Jazz but is producing well enough to be useful in fantasy. In February, the forward has averaged 6.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 threes and a combined 1.7 steals-plus-blocks in 33.3 minutes.