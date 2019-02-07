Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Well-rounded line in win
O'Neale collected 15 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 116-88 win over the Suns.
O'Neale continues to play a key role off the bench but hasn't been able to maintain much consistency since Ricky Rubio returned to the lineup back on Jan. 21. O'Neale has only seen 30 minutes or more once since that date, with the exception being Rubio's first game back, in which Rubio saw just 14 minutes. As a result, O'Neale is best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Fantasy-friendly line off bench•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Minutes tail off in move to bench•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Scores 11 points in 37 minutes•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Scores 17 points in start•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Sees nine minutes in Saturday's win•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...