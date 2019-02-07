O'Neale collected 15 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 116-88 win over the Suns.

O'Neale continues to play a key role off the bench but hasn't been able to maintain much consistency since Ricky Rubio returned to the lineup back on Jan. 21. O'Neale has only seen 30 minutes or more once since that date, with the exception being Rubio's first game back, in which Rubio saw just 14 minutes. As a result, O'Neale is best reserved for use in deeper leagues.