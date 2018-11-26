Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Will start Sunday
O'Neale will join the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with Sacramento, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
O'Neale gets the call at shooting guard for the injured Donovan Mitchell (ribs). O'Neale scored just three points over 20 minutes in his last contest, so he'll look to be more effective on the offensive end of the court this time around.
