Gay provided zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 10 minutes during Monday's 126-125 victory over the Timberwolves.

Gay saw the floor for 10 minutes after sitting last game (back spasms), but didn't score a single point, going 0-for-4 from the field. He is still part of the rotation but doesn't get the minutes or usage to have much fantasy value this season.