Gay chipped in 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 123-102 victory over the Nuggets.

As has been the trend in recent seasons, Gay came off the bench but looked comfortable in that role, as he was an efficient scorer while finishing as one of Utah's best players in this shocking win. That said, the nature of his role would suggest Gay shouldn't be trusted as a regular fantasy contributor, as he's often prone to mix strong games with some below-par performances from time to time.