Gay (finger) generated nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 15 minutes in Wednesday's 124-123 win over the Warriors.

Taking the court for the first time since Nov. 13, Gay claimed a spot in the rotation and fared well during his time on the court. With all of Kelly Olynyk, Jarred Vanderbilt and Walker Kessler viewed as greater priorities in the frontcourt, Gay is unlikely to see his role expand much moving forward, and the impending return of Lauri Markkanen (illness) could even result in Gay losing some minutes.