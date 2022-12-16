Gay ended with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 18 minutes during Thursday's 132-129 overtime victory over the Pelicans.

Gay logged at least 15 minutes for the fifth consecutive game, although the production tells another tale. While he has been a regular part of the rotation of late, he has scored more than five points only once in that time, sitting well outside the top 250. It's always nice to see veterans playing a role on young, rebuilding teams but as for his fantasy value, it is basically non-existent at this point.