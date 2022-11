The Jazz announced Thursday that Gay will be out at least two more weeks due to a left finger sprain, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Gay was unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks and underwent an MRI that revealed a third finger MCP joint sprain in his left hand. He'll be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, while his absence should allow Lauri Markkanen and Simone Fontecchio to see increased run.