Gay racked up 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 17 minutes during Tuesday's 120-116 loss to Dallas.

Gay scored in double digits for the first time in almost a month with the help of an efficient night from the field. While he's typically not a threat to take over a game, he's added some value off the bench of late, averaging 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists over his last five appearances.