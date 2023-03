Gay (back) will not play in Saturday's game against the Kings, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Gay exited Wednesday's game with back spasms and will remain sidelined throughout Saturday's contest. With Lauri Markkanen (hand) also sidelined, Simone Fontecchio and Juan Toscano-Anderson should see extended run. Gay will have another chance to suit up Monday against the Suns.