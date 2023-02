Gay chipped in 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 15 minutes during Monday's 124-111 loss to the Mavericks.

Gay saw a marginal uptick in minutes on Monday night with Jarred Vanderbilt (back) watching from the sidelines, but he still didn't receive enough playing time to make a fantasy impact in most leagues.