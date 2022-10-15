Gay recorded 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds over 19 minutes in a preseason loss to the Mavericks on Friday.

Gay finished second on the team in scoring in the contest despite playing less than 20 minutes. This was the first time in three exhibition games that he finished with double-digit points. The veteran isn't a great fit on the rebuilding Jazz, so he shouldn't be expected to put up fantasy-relevant numbers while he's on the team. There's a decent chance that he gets moved elsewhere during the campaign.