Gay is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to a non-COVID illness, Ryan Miller of KSL.com reports.

Gay was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday morning and may miss his first contest since Jan. 14. Lauri Markkanen (knee) is also questionable, so Ochai Agbaji, Talen Horton-Tucker, Simone Fontecchio and Juan Toscano-Anderson would all be candidates for increased run if Gay and Markkanen are ultimately ruled out.