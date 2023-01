Gay (back) will be available for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

The veteran forward has been battling back spasms of late, but he'll be available as the Jazz tip off a three-game week. Gay typically sees 12-to-18 minutes off the bench, though he could see a slight uptick in playing time Monday with Lauri Markkanen (hip) and Kelly Olynyk (ankle) both sidelined.