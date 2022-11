Gay (COVID-19) will travel with the team during Utah's upcoming three-game road trip, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Gay has missed three straight games while in COVID-19 protocols and may be sidelined for additional contests but appears likely to return at some point during Utah's upcoming three-game road trip. Before being sidelined, the veteran forward averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.0 minutes per game.