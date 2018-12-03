Jazz's Rudy Gobert: 18 rebounds in tough loss

Gobert finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 loss to Miami.

Gobert posted another double-double Sunday but couldn't help the Jazz avoid a tough road loss to the Heat. The Jazz got out to an early lead but the Heat powered back led by Hassan Whiteside. Gobert was somewhat outplayed by Whiteside in what was an impressive battle between the two bigs. His health has been good thus far and his numbers are reflecting that.