Jazz's Rudy Gobert: 20 rebounds, two swats in win
Gobert recorded 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 20 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-101 victory over the Heat.
Gobert got the best of the matchup against Bam Adebayo, posting a monster double-double and securing a 15-point victory at home. He's one of only seven players this season to record a game with at least 20 rebounds and two blocks. Gobert's 45.5 fantasy points were also his highest mark since Jan. 25 against the Mavericks (56.4) and his 27th time this season crossing the 40-fantasy-point threshold.
