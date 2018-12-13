Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Acceptable numbers in blowout win

Gobert finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 FT, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 111-84 victory over the Heat.

This game was basically over at quarter-time meaning Gobert's playing time was limited down the stretch. That resulted in what could have been a strong game becoming merely a standard performance. He continues to play well without being spectacular and has been somewhat disappointing for owners thus far.