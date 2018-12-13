Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Acceptable numbers in blowout win
Gobert finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 FT, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 111-84 victory over the Heat.
This game was basically over at quarter-time meaning Gobert's playing time was limited down the stretch. That resulted in what could have been a strong game becoming merely a standard performance. He continues to play well without being spectacular and has been somewhat disappointing for owners thus far.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Back in double-double form•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Drops seven dimes in loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Gets ejected in first quarter•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-double in comfortable win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: 18 rebounds in tough loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts 13th double-double of month•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.