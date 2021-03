Gobert (hip) will play Monday against the Bulls, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Gobert sustained a bruised hip during Thursday's loss to the Clippers, but he'll be able to suit up for a second straight contest. He'll serve in his usual capacity as a starter after recording 15 points, 16 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 35 minutes during Friday's win over the Raptors.