Gobert racked up 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 36 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Celtics.

Gobert will never be a dominant scoring presence, but he undoubtedly delivers value in both rebounding and defensive stats while also displaying an accurate shooting touch from the field. Gobert has scored in double digits in all but five of his contests, and he is coming off two straight games with 15-plus points. This will do nothing but boosting his upside going forward, as he seems to be trending in the right direction from a scoring point of view.