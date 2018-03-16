Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another dominant effort in win
Gobert produced 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes in Thursday's 116-88 win over the Suns.
The Stifle Tower is churning out double-doubles with ease since the All-Star break, as he's now accomplished the feat in seven of eight March contests, and on one occasion since the extended layoff. Gobert pushed his multiple-block streak up to four games with Thursday's pair of rejections as well, and his offensive usage continued to encouragingly remain at elevated levels. Factoring in his production against the Suns, he's taken double-digit shot attempts in six of his last seven games, leading to 20-point-plus efforts in four of those outings.
