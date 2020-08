Gobert notched 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and a block in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 117-107 Game 5 loss against the Nuggets.

Gobert has not received the attention many expected him to receive due to Donovan Mitchell's impressive scoring performances, but the Frenchman remains a reliable presence on both ends of the court. He has delivered three straight double-doubles while scoring 17 or more points in four of five games in the series.