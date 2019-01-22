Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double in loss
Gobert registered 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four blocks, and three assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 109-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Gobert came off the bench because he didn't get on the court quick enough to start the game, but he replaced Jae Crowder 12 seconds into the first quarter. It was a fairly quiet line for Gobert, at least compared to the sensational box score stats he has been delivering lately. Overall, he is enjoying a breakout campaign, maintaining career-high per-game averages in scoring, rebounding, assists, and steals.
