Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double in Saturday's win
Gobert went for 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes in Saturday's 97-90 win over the Mavericks.
The big man had fallen just a rebound short of a double-double in Friday's loss, but he accomplished the feat Saturday for the fifth time in the last six games. Gobert has frequently made excellent use of his single-digit shot attempts lately, as he's posted a 62.5 percent or better success rate from the field in six of 10 February contests. Given his dominant presence on the boards and as a rim protector, he remains a top-15 center option across the majority of formats.
