Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double in Saturday's win
Gobert scored 16 points (8-11 FG) while adding 13 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 96-87 win over the Thunder.
While he didn't get credited with a block, Gobert's presence in the paint was a big factor in a stifling Jazz defense that held the Thunder to 14 points in the first quarter and limited Russell Westbrook to just six points on the night. The 25-year-old center has now kicked off the season with three straight double-doubles, and he figures to be among the league leaders in that category once again after racking up 58 of them in 2016-17.
