Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double in Sunday's win

Gobert generated 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and four blocks across 31 minutes in Sunday's 110-91 win over the Warriors.

The Stifle Tower checked in behind only Donovan Mitchell in scoring, while his rebounding total was a team high. Gobert has now posted double-doubles in all but three of his 13 March contests, and the ease with which he continues to score in the paint (63.6 percent or better success rate from the floor in seven consecutive contests) is keeping his fantasy value at likely its highest point of the season.