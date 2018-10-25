Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double in win over Rockets

Gobert scored 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-6 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 100-89 win over the Rockets.

The Jazz were essentially a one-man show on offense in this one -- Gobert was actually second on the team in scoring behind Donovan Mitchell's 38 -- but he more than did his part on the glass and on defense, posting his fourth straight double-double to begin the season and third game with multiple blocks. The 26-year-old center has averaged a double-double in each of the last two seasons, and there's little reason to think he won't be able to make it three straight.