Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double in win
Gobert had 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 103-94 win at Memphis.
Gobert has grabbed double-digit rebounds in 12 straight games, and he picked up his second straight double-double with another strong effort on both ends of the court. He's one of the most productive big men in the league, and he will aim for a third consecutive double-double Sunday at Toronto.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...