Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double in win

Gobert had 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 103-94 win at Memphis.

Gobert has grabbed double-digit rebounds in 12 straight games, and he picked up his second straight double-double with another strong effort on both ends of the court. He's one of the most productive big men in the league, and he will aim for a third consecutive double-double Sunday at Toronto.