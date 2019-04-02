Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double Monday

Gobert totaled 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-7 FT), 18 rebounds, three blocks, and one assist in 39 minutes during Monday's 111-102 victory over the Hornets.

Gobert managed his sixth straight double-double Monday, falling just short of putting up a 20-20 game. The regular numbers were there for Gobert but the free-throws continue to be a problem. He had been a little better leading up to Monday but finished just 2-of-7 from the line, in what was a big blow for those in their fantasy finals.