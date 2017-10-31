Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double Monday

Gobert totaled 17 points (4-5 FG, 9-12 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, six blocks and two steals across 33 minutes in Monday's 104-89 win over the Mavericks.

The Stifle Tower was at his rim-protecting best Monday, amassing a season-high amount of blocks while double-doubling for the fifth time in his first seven contests. While he put up only five shot attempts for the third time in four games, he went to the charity stripe a season-high 12 times, impressively converting nine of them. That pushed his success rate from the free-throw line to a career-best 72.4 percent, continuing the improvement he displayed in that area last season.