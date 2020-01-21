Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double

Gobert had 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 118-88 win over the Pacers.

Gobert extended his double-double streak to seven games, and he has grabbed at least 12 boards in 11 straight contests. One of the most productive big man in the league, the Frenchman should remain a double-double threat on a nightly basis moving forward. He is set to face the Warriors on the road Wednesday in what looks to be another favorable matchup for the talented center.