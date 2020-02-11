Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another doule-double in win

Gobert totaled 17 points (7-7 FG, 3-5 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's win over the Mavericks.

Gobert notched his 41st double-double of the season as he continues to anchor the Jazz down low. The Frenchman's as consistent of a fantasy asset as they come. He's averaging a double-double for the fourth consecutive season while being among the most impactful defensive players in the league. On the year, Gobert's averaging 15.6 points, 14.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 34.5 minutes per game.