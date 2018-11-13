Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another efficient double-double in Monday's win

Gobert registered 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 96-88 win over the Grizzlies.

Gobert has posted five straight double-doubles while sinking 29-of-42 field-goal attempts (69.0 percent) during that same span of games. He continues to be a major factor on defense as usual and is taking his rim-diving and finishing abilities to another level. He's also contributing career high averages in scoring, rebounding, and steals while converting on a career best percentage from the field.