Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another efficient double-double in Monday's win
Gobert registered 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 96-88 win over the Grizzlies.
Gobert has posted five straight double-doubles while sinking 29-of-42 field-goal attempts (69.0 percent) during that same span of games. He continues to be a major factor on defense as usual and is taking his rim-diving and finishing abilities to another level. He's also contributing career high averages in scoring, rebounding, and steals while converting on a career best percentage from the field.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-double streak continues Friday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Blocks four shots Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Uninspiring double-double Saturday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts double-double Sunday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double in win over Rockets•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in disappointing loss•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...