Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another massive double-double in win
Gobert delivered 23 points (7-10 FG, 9-10 FT), 22 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal across 34 minutes in the Jazz's 129-109 win over the Clippers on Wednesday.
Gobert's 37th double-double of the campaign helped the Jazz to their first five-game win streak of the season. The Stifle Tower now has back-to-back 20-rebound efforts for the first time this season, and six consecutive double-doubles overall. Another encouraging aspect of Wednesday's performance was Gobert's effort from the charity stripe, as his 90.0 percent free-throw showing was his fifth of 80.0 percent or better in nine January contests.
