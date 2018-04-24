Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another strong all-around performance Monday
Gobert contributed 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 34 minutes during Utah's 113-96 win over the Thunder in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Gobert continues to win the battle down low against Steven Adams, with Monday representing his third straight double-double in the series. The 25-year-old rim protector also took a series-high 11 shot attempts Monday, helping him to his second-best scoring total of the first four games against the Thunder. Gobert will look to provide a similar caliber of production when the Jazz try to clinch the series in Game 5 on Wednesday.
