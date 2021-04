Gobert had 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 111-103 loss to Dallas.

Gobert is about as reliable as they come, which held true again despite an ugly loss for the Jazz. With basically no competition for playing time, Gobert has an incredible fantasy floor and should be able to continue on his current trajectory for the remainder of the season.