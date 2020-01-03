Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another strong performance

Gobert had 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and three blocks in 35 minutes during Thursday's 102-98 win at Chicago.

Gobert has posted double-doubles in all but one game since missing two straight contests back in November, and that consistency has made him one of the top big men in fantasy this season regardless of the format. He is averaging 16.3 points and 14.2 rebounds while shooting an impressive 69.9 percent from the field over that 17-game stretch. He has multiple blocks in five of his last seven contests as well, showing he is also contributing steadily on the defensive end of the court.