Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Back in double-double form
Gobert scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding 14 rebounds and two assists in only 21 minutes during Monday's 122-113 loss to the Thunder.
It's his first double-double in three games, but the second time in that stretch he's seen less than a full workload -- an early ejection against the Rockets accounted for the first, while this one was a product of foul trouble and a 24-point OKC lead heading into the fourth quarter. Gobert still has 23 double-doubles in 28 contests, and he remains firmly on pace to average a double-double for the third straight season.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Drops seven dimes in loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Gets ejected in first quarter•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-double in comfortable win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: 18 rebounds in tough loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts 13th double-double of month•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Big double-double in victory•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...