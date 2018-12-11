Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Back in double-double form

Gobert scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding 14 rebounds and two assists in only 21 minutes during Monday's 122-113 loss to the Thunder.

It's his first double-double in three games, but the second time in that stretch he's seen less than a full workload -- an early ejection against the Rockets accounted for the first, while this one was a product of foul trouble and a 24-point OKC lead heading into the fourth quarter. Gobert still has 23 double-doubles in 28 contests, and he remains firmly on pace to average a double-double for the third straight season.