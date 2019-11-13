Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Back-to-back double-doubles
Gobert had 18 points (8-10, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-114 win over the Nets.
Gobert has grabbed at least 14 rebounds in eight of his 11 games thus far, and has posted double-doubles in five of his last six appearances. The Frenchman is also hitting 67.6 percent of his field goal attempts and averages 13.3 rebounds per contest -- both would be career-high marks for him. Expect Gobert to remain as a premier interior presence Friday at Memphis.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...