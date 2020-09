Gobert totaled 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds and two blocks in 39 minutes during Monday's 80-78 loss to the Nuggets.

Gobert had arguably his best game of the series, hauling in 18 rebounds, 17 of which came in the second half. Despite solid production through the seven games, his performance in the series is likely to be viewed as a sub-par effort on the whole. He averaged only 1.3 blocks per game while attempting double-digits shots in only four of the seven outings.