Gobert recorded 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-9 FT), 16 rebounds and three blocks across 31 minutes Sunday in a 103-95 win at Indiana.

Even though Gobert missed seven free throws, he supplied his seventh game with over 15 points. He logged his third consecutive double-double and swatted away more than two blocks for the 13th time this season. Gobert's performance Sunday concluded a flawless three-game road trip for the Jazz in which he averaged 13.0 points, 14.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks.