Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Big double-double against Sixers
Gobert scored a game-high 27 points (11-15 FG, 5-10 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 103-94 loss to the 76ers.
He got the better of Joel Embiid in their individual battle, but the Jazz lost the war. Gobert has reeled off four straight double-doubles since returning from a minor ankle injury, giving him 13 on the year, but this was the first time since Nov. 22 he recorded more than two blocks.
