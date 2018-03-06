Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Big double-double in Monday's win
Gobert scored a team-high 21 points (9-10 FG, 3-6 FT) while adding 17 rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 94-80 win over the Magic.
It was his third straight double-double and 20th of the season in 38 games. Gobert also had a huge impact on the defensive end, as Orlando shot just 34.1 percent from the floor on the night thanks to the French Rejection's presence in the paint, while Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier were a combined 8-for-36 (22.2 percent). With Gobert healthy and dominating, the Jazz appear set to make a late charge for a playoff spot.
