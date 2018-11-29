Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Big double-double in victory

Gobert finished with 23 points (10-14 FG, 3-9 FT), 16 rebounds, four blocks, three assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 101-91 victory over the Nets.

Gobert produced his highest scoring game of the month Wednesday, recording 23 points to go with 16 rebounds and four blocked shots. Gobert had his way on the offensive end against Jarrett Allen, his first four scoring shots all being dunks. Gobert's blocks have been somewhat limited across the month of November, as has his free-throw efficiency. He is shooting 53 percent for the month on almost six attempts per game. While a number of other big men have improved their free-throw abilities, Gobert appears to have gone the other way. A concerning trend moving forward.