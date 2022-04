Gobert amassed 17 points (4-8 FG, 9-18 FT), 15 rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Saturday's 100-99 victory over the Mavericks.

He slammed home the winning basket on an alley-oop with 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter, capping his first double-double of the series. Gobert has struggled a bit so far in the first round, averaging 11.3 points, 14.0 boards and 1.5 blocks through four games, but Saturday's performance could be a sign he's breaking out heading into Game 5 on Monday.