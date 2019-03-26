Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Big double-double in win

Gobert finished with 27 points (9-11 FG, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks across 28 minutes in the Jazz's win over the Suns on Monday.

Gobert produced his 59th double-double of the season in Monday's win, second in the league to only Andre Drummond. He also set the NBA single-season dunk record (275) previously held by Dwight Howard (269). With eight games still remaining in the regular season and a chance to improve their seeding in the Western Conference standings, Gobert and the Jazz will keep playing aggressively down the home stretch.